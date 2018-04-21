Kathak Kala Sangam celebrates

The Kathak Kala Sangam (KKS) celebrates its tenth year of operation as an institute for the Fine Arts in T&T. Founded in 2009 by author, choreographer, director and dancer Dr Satnarine Balkaransingh, Samaroo Dowlath and a group of like-minded supporters of the arts, it has grown steadily over the years into a literary, teaching and performing institution. The Sangam teaches vocal and instrumental music and Kathak classical and Indian folk dances. Its teachers, Purva Joshi, Shivan Seenath and Balkaransingh, are all performing artistes.

To celebrate its milestone anniversary, the Sangam, which is a convergence of all aspects of the arts; literary, creative, performing and culinary arts, is hosting a concert and dinner on Friday, April 28, at the Chandelier Hall, 3rd Floor, Passage to Asia, 7 Yves Street, Chaguanas. This fund-raising event also coincides with the beginning of the Indian Heritage Month 2018.

The evening’s programme begins at 6.30 pm with performances by Smt Purva Joshi, Shivan Seenath, the Kathak Kala Sangam Performers and Balkaransingh, together with guest artistes Amit Sooknanan, Sunil Ramnath, Pooja Malhotra and young vocal sensation Neval Chaitlal in classical, folk and contemporary items of music and dance.

Having just returned from a successful concert in New York in March, Balkaransingh will team up with young artistes of the Sangam to perform in the concert. This one-hour concert will be followed by an authentic and sumptuous Indian vegetarian dinner at 7.30 pm which Passage to Asia restaurant is ideally suited to tantalise the taste buds.

Contributions ($200) to this fund-raising event would be used for a major concert later in the year.

Tickets for the event are available at Little Store and Praimsingh’s Pooja Bhavan, Curepe; Valini’s Drugs, Sutton street San Fernando; Naipauls and Raj Jadoo’s Stationery and book store, Arima; and, from all members of the KKS. Parking is secured so patrons a can enjoy the evening free from worry.

Information on the event available on the Sangam’s Facebook, or call (309-5151), or email [email protected]