Lydians showcase on the Mount

Hot off a resounding success and over ten championship trophies at the recently concluded T&T Music Festival, The Lydians head to the majestic setting of The Abbey of Our Lady of Exile at Mount St Benedict for a fund-raising concert in aid of the church.

Titled Lydians on the Mount—Glorious!, this fourth edition of the choir’s collaboration with the Abbey continues the celebration of Easter featuring the Lydian Singers and Steel on Sunday, April 29 from 6 pm, against the rolling backdrop of the Northern Range. Within the magical acoustics of the Abbey on the Mount, the Lydians will make a joyful noise with voices, steel and instruments celebrating the Risen Saviour, Jesus Christ, The Lord.

With this fund-raising effort, the Lydians continue to offer its community music ministry in support of the Abbey in its efforts to restore the holy site and continue its mission.

Founded in 1912, Mount St Benedict is the home of the Benedictine monks who live and work in T&T and is the oldest monastery in the region. They follow a way of life that traces its roots to St Benedict of Norcia who was born in Italy in the year 480.

Educated in Rome, Benedict of Norcia was exposed to the onslaught of hedonism that was rampant at the time, as people became disoriented from their principal purpose in life. Benedict sought out the solitude of a cave at Subiaco, some 30 miles east of Rome, to recapture what he perceived to be the primary purpose of life: the search for God.

This Easter, the Lydians do it all for the glory of God. Lydians on the Mount – Glorious! will be inspired by two verses; 1 Corinthians 10:31 - “Whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God,” and 2, Corinthians 4:6 - “For God, who said, ‘Let light shine out of darkness’, made his light shine in our hearts to give us the light of the knowledge of God’s glory displayed in the face of Christ.”

The concert will feature both quietly prayerful and fanfare choral works and will include a special selection of 2018 T&T Music Festival performances including championship winners Alliyah Boland, Janine Charles-Farray, Kory Mendez, the Lydian Ladies and Lydian Men’s choirs. Genres to be offered will include Operatic arias, Gospel and powerful Negro Spirituals including I Know I’ve Been Changed passionately performed by Tenor soloist David Williams backed by the full choir, all under the musical direction of Lorraine Granderson.

A section of folk, calypso and a local original local composition by John Jacob with the Lydians will also feature along with the fanfare concert signature piece, Glorious Everlasting by Cousins. The Lydian Steel ensemble will accompany the choir along with Lydian African drummers. Lindy-Ann Bodden-Ritch along with Myrtle Cumberbatch will accompany the choir on keyboards with Lydian Steel led by co-Captains Tonya King and Astra Noel. Sound will be provided by Kino Alvarez.

Tickets for Lydians on the Mount—Glorious! are only $150 and are available from all Lydian members and from the Information Booth at the Mount St Benedict. Parking for patrons is available in the church yard.

For reservations call: 268-9556/338- 6024 or e-mail [email protected]