Rath Yatra Festival held in Port-of-Spain
Hare Krishna devotees celebrated the Rath Yatra (Chariot Festival) last Friday with a procession along Frederick Street, Port-of-Spain. One of the largest religious festivals in India, three deities— Jagannath in the form of Krishna, Subhadra, and Balabhadra—are seated in Raths (chariots) and pulled along by devotees.
Celebrations are held at three locations in Trinidad —Port-of-Spain, Chaguanas and Debe—at different times of the year.
For Rath3-Chariot, the dieties are carried; for Rath4, women dance in the streets; for Rath5, male devotees celebrate and for Rath6, there is the custom of sweeping with a broom in front of the procession.
