Rath Yatra Festival held in Port-of-Spain

Hare Krishna devotees celebrated the Rath Yatra (Chariot Festival) last Friday with a procession along Frederick Street, Port-of-Spain. One of the largest religious festivals in India, three deities— Jagannath in the form of Krishna, Subhadra, and Balabhadra—are seated in Raths (chariots) and pulled along by devotees.

Celebrations are held at three locations in Trinidad —Port-of-Spain, Chaguanas and Debe—at different times of the year.

