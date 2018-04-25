Nalis partners with MOE, embassies to celebrate Spanish Language Day

Last Monday, the National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis), in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain and the Ministry of Education (MOE), through its Curriculum Planning and Development Division, Secretariat for the Implementation of Spanish (SIS), hosted activities to commemorate World Book and Copyright Day and the International Spanish Language Day at Nalis. Other partners for the day’s activities included the Embassies of Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic and the NGC Bocas Lit Fest.

Events began at 9 am with the screening of the Spanish children’s film Atrapa La Bandera at the Audio Visual Room. This formed part of the CineLit Festival, which has become a fixture at the annual Bocas Lit Fest. Other films screened included Lluvia en los ojos, El regreso del Vampire, ¿Qué es la guerra?, Un día en familia and El Regalo de Anancy.

From 10 am, at the Abercromby Street arcade of the library, students showcased their Spanish-language talents during the Spanish Read-a-thon. From noon, the Children’s Library Storytelling Room was the venue for Spanish language workshops targeting children between the ages of six and 12 years and Form Four pupils attended a writing workshop with Chilean autor, Marcelo Simonetti, at First Floor Seminar Room.

Students of Spanish at UWI joined the day’s activities to recite poems and literary fragments. The day’s events concluded with the screening of the film La Novia at 5:30 pm and a promotional video on the importance of learning Spanish.

Debbie Goodman, Nalis’ manager corporate communications said that Nalis’ commemoration of Spanish Language Day is yet another effort by the Authority to promote the use of Spanish as a second language and Spanish and Latin American culture. In addition to Spanish classes conducted by libraries, in June 2017, Nalis introduced its Latin Nights programme which celebrated Latin American traditions, music, dance, films, art, poetry and cuisine.

Last year, Latin Nights was held in association with the Embassies of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Cuba and El Salvador. The second edition of Latin Nights will be held from June 11 – 16 this year.

In September 2017, as a result of the association with the embassies for Latin Nights, Club de Español, a Spanish language conservation club was born. Sessions are held every Wednesday at the National Library from 5 pm to 7 pm.