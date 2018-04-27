Charli Griffith hosts This is Me on May 6

On May 6, Charlene “Charli” Griffith embarks on her first solo tour—This is Me—which places the spotlight on her compositions and arrangements to music that influenced her style. Griffith was a well-known name in the T&T music circuit in the early 90s.

Under her performance name Charli Griffith, she was part of the sister duet 2Ntrigue, the young, hot R&B singers who created a signature sound fusing soca with their R&B soul. Charli was also a frontline singer with the soca band Traffik Plus and has also represented T&T in the US, France, Spain and Cuba.

“It’s something I have been wanting to do for a long time. I decided to go full speed ahead and just do it,” she said. “It’s a bit scary because I am the one producing the show but at the same time, it’s exciting because I am finally giving my dream life.”

One of the highlights in the first stop of her tour, at Central Bank Auditorium, is the launch of her first composition Blind Faith. The song relates to Griffith’s inner strength to overcome a traumatic period in her life.

The music video, produced by Digital Film Institute will be premiered at the concert.

“Blind Faith is so different from the other songs I have sung. But it’s a chapter in my life that needed to be written and at the same time, needs to be heard. It was an opportunity to create that peaceful space,” said Griffith.

Guest performers for This Is Me include Jamelody and upcoming artiste Donovan Withfield. Tickets are currently available at 212 - West Mall, Westmoorings and its downtown location at Frederick Street, Port-of-Spain.