T&T Sambo fighters will attempt to fly the red, white and black national team colours with pride when the Caribbean International Invitational Sambo Championship takes place at the National...
You are here
Paying homage to La Divina Pastora
Last Sunday, the Feast of La Divina Pastora was held at the Siparia RC Church. Both venerated by Catholics and Hindus alike, La Divina Pastora (The Divine Shepherdess), Mother Mary or, for the Hindu faith, is a manifestation of the Goddess Kali, Durga, Lakshmi as Siparee/Supari Mai (Mother of Siparia).
This is the second of the two Black Madonnas in Trinidad, the other being in Tortuga, at Our Lady of Monsterrat. Many devotees, both Catholics and Hindus, attribute miracles to this statue, with many coming with their prayer requests while touching her garments.
After the mass is performed, the statue is taken out for a street procession in the vicinity of the church.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online