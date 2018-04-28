Paying homage to La Divina Pastora

Last Sunday, the Feast of La Divina Pastora was held at the Siparia RC Church. Both venerated by Catholics and Hindus alike, La Divina Pastora (The Divine Shepherdess), Mother Mary or, for the Hindu faith, is a manifestation of the Goddess Kali, Durga, Lakshmi as Siparee/Supari Mai (Mother of Siparia).

This is the second of the two Black Madonnas in Trinidad, the other being in Tortuga, at Our Lady of Monsterrat. Many devotees, both Catholics and Hindus, attribute miracles to this statue, with many coming with their prayer requests while touching her garments.

After the mass is performed, the statue is taken out for a street procession in the vicinity of the church.