Dance, dance, dance
Dancers all over the world will be celebrating International Dance Day 2018 today.
Here are some highlights from Candace Clarke Academy of Dance’s production GLORY, which was held on April 14.
“Human beings, when in sync with our creator, are the embodiment of the glory of God. We are the crowning act of his creation,” said director Candace Clarke. She said through the testimony of dance the juniors showcased their talent and inspired with their performances.
