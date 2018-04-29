Participants show off tiling works at ‘Comm Dev’ classes

Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts recently launched its 2018 Community Education (Skills Training) and Handicraft Programmes throughout the country.

In an effort to promote and encourage continuing learning opportunities for the disadvantaged, the programme provides training in a variety of marketable skills which leads to home-based production of goods and services and employment generation, helps to reduce household expenditures and allow for the more effective use of scarce financial resources.

This programme provides education and training for the generation of sustainable employment opportunities to alleviate poverty, improve standards of living, promote equity and harmony in the society.

“The programme provides training in a variety of marketable skills which provide unemployed and under-employed people with equal opportunities to prepare themselves to compete for jobs or to develop the skills to create a sustainable self-employment initiative,” according to the ministry.

The Skills Training programme from its inception in the 1960s has targeted householders, low-income families, rural and urban poor, dropouts in the school system, the vulnerable and “at risk” in our society.

The programme is accessible to all regardless of age, gender, race, educational background, social or economic status, religion, or political persuasion.

All courses are sponsored by Community Development and are free.