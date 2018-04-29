Barrackpore United ran away winners of the 2018 T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) Championship Division T20 title last evening, after a comfortable 40 runs victory over Preysal Sports Club in the final...
You are here
Participants show off tiling works at ‘Comm Dev’ classes
Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts recently launched its 2018 Community Education (Skills Training) and Handicraft Programmes throughout the country.
In an effort to promote and encourage continuing learning opportunities for the disadvantaged, the programme provides training in a variety of marketable skills which leads to home-based production of goods and services and employment generation, helps to reduce household expenditures and allow for the more effective use of scarce financial resources.
This programme provides education and training for the generation of sustainable employment opportunities to alleviate poverty, improve standards of living, promote equity and harmony in the society.
“The programme provides training in a variety of marketable skills which provide unemployed and under-employed people with equal opportunities to prepare themselves to compete for jobs or to develop the skills to create a sustainable self-employment initiative,” according to the ministry.
The Skills Training programme from its inception in the 1960s has targeted householders, low-income families, rural and urban poor, dropouts in the school system, the vulnerable and “at risk” in our society.
The programme is accessible to all regardless of age, gender, race, educational background, social or economic status, religion, or political persuasion.
All courses are sponsored by Community Development and are free.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online