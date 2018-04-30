Gypsy to the rescue at NCC

For it is described, a gypsy is a “free-spirited” person and so, Mayaro-born, irrefutable Extempore King of the World, calypsonian, former Government Minister of Arts and Multiculturism and, Community

Development, former board member of the National Carnival Committee (NCC) and businessman, Winston “Gypsy” Peters, took another leap, and took-up the mantle on April 23, to serve as chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC).

Given the decades of deafening news of inefficiencies surrounding aspects of the NCC, it is hoped that chairman Gypsy’s rescue mission will see a net thrown-out salvaging what good is left in the sea and reel-in healthier catch.

To consider the post of chairman, came by way of “a call from the Prime Minister,” but “before making the decision, I consulted with my wife and other people,” stated Gypsy on the CNMG’s early-morning talk show on April 24 – a principled act that is testament…integrity, respect and teamwork lie within the chairman’s fold.

Faced with a few slightly intricate politically-mischievous, non-NCC-related questions layered-on by presenter, Rishi Harrynanan—if he’s “still a member of the UNC,” if he “feels demoted having been a Minister and now Chairman of NCC,” and how does he “feel, having served as a minister for the UNC and to be now serving under this government”—the chairman assiduously responded, while too, emphatically beseeched, “to stop politicising everything.”

He continued, “I gave-up my USA citizenship to serve T&T. “Not because one was a government minister…if you are needed as a garbage collector, then do the job.

“It’s not a demotion, it’s serving the people.

“The salary is the only thing that can be considered demoted.”

Citing his self as a “bland” person, Gypsy apprised, “I tend to my garden daily. I do not ascribe to or feed-off titles and positions, but instead, off the ability to get a job done.”

Always assertive, pressing-forward and confident, recovering well from being demeaned proves one of his strengths, as the nation should recall despite the burst and streams of toilet-paper hurled and waved at Gypsy during his rendition of Angry Land at last year’s Calypso Fiesta, he maintained composure, continued delivering with distinction, and advanced to the finals.

Reports claimed that it’s the first time a calypsonian had accomplished such a feat.

To the concerns of what he plans to do as new NCC chair, eventually made its way on the interview ladder very close to the end of the segment.

“Observing what was done, what is being done and what’s on the table to be done, is my initial focus,” says Gypsy, “then I will determine what needs to be done.

“Putting systems in place to ensure operations run smoothly like a good-working car is also priority.”

Apart from sport, the world relies heavily upon arts, entertainment and culture as a means to boost tourism and the economy, create employment, and to jell and give recognition and credence to the uniqueness of a people.

As such, the nation should be looking forward to an enriched NCC, ultimately lending well to an equally enriched and improved culture to help heal this angry land.

This is an angry land, with angry men and women.

And even little children, adding to….

You looking at angry souls, totally out of control.

Taking a dangerous toll….

With the exorbitant spike in lawlessness, it will be foolhardy of NCC to not work wisely and productively, and of adults, to not direct our young ones into healthy performance, to help steady the ship, calm the seas, and show-up worthy enough to give the NCC the impetus to tap-into the “unexplored potential of Carnival,” towards a better T&T.