Use My Body on television

Legendary singer Mavis John keeps on winning kudos for T&T through her music. Her latest triumph is the use of her song, Use My Body, in the US TV series The Looming Tower. The song was written for John by Tony Wilson and released in 1980 on the Kalinda label.

John said she’s elated, grateful and shocked that her song has been chosen. “I accept this blessing with God’s grace. I am also very happy for the writer Tony Wilson because of all the songs I had done I never thought this one would do it. It has also taught me that you never know what people like and what their tastes are.”

The Looming Tower is an American web television series which premiered on February 28, 2018 on streaming service Hulu. It’s based on the Pulitzer-Prize winning book of the same name by Lawrence Wright. The series traces the rising threat of Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda in the late 1990s and how the rivalry between the FBI and CIA during that time may have inadvertently set the path for the tragedy of 9/11.

The series follows members of the I-49 Squad in New York and Alec Station in Washington, DC, the counter-terrorism divisions of the FBI and CIA, respectively, as they travel the world fighting for ownership of information while seemingly working toward the same goal of trying to prevent an imminent attack on US soil.

The series consists of ten episodes which aired between February 28 and April 18. The series is available on Hulu.

Use My Body is a funky dance number proclaims “we don’t have to get down just to get it on, you know how to use my body.” Also labeled as house and electronic music, the song is played in many countries worldwide and is now number 10 on the charts in Amsterdam.

John said the selection and use of her song is good for T&T. “It’s also good for the music of the country, because I’ve always had faith in what the writers have produced and the kind of music that we’ve produced.

I’m very cool and calm about it but in its own way it is a blessing. I’ll wait to see what happens with it, because like everything else it comes and it goes and you don’t know what’s going to come out of it.”