Student writers feature in theatre workshop series

This evening, Wednesday, May 2, the Playwrights Workshop Trinbago’s Monthly Readers Theatre Series 2018 will feature excerpts from the work of student playwrights enrolled in the Department of Creative and Festival Arts at the UWI. This will be the Playwrights Workshop’s offering for the month of May in its on-going Readers Theatre Series, which occurs on the first Wednesday of every month.

These students, in a course guided by Tony Hall, have been engaged for the semester, in studying different approaches to play writing and play construction mainly for the stage. Their course of study, which embraces the writing of short play scripts, is aimed at entry level even though some have more experience in the craft than others. A small but exciting selection of their work has been chosen for these readings.

Come out to support the student playwrights in our midst. There will be discussions with all the playwrights right after the readings.

The Playwrights Workshop Trinbago, in partnership with the T&T Performing Arts Network, is inviting actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the general public to the reading to provide the playwrights with feedback, to further develop their scripts. The event will be held today at 7 pm, at the Trinidad Theatre Workshop, 6 Newbold Street, St Clair. Admission is free but space is limited. RSVP is required.

For further information email [email protected] or call (868) 351-6293. You can also find the event at https://pwtreaderstheatre2018.eventbrite.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram @playwrightsworkshoptt