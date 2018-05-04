A Venezuelan who was held by police as he came off a boat in Cedros allegedly with $4.3 worth of cocaine, a gun and ammunition was yesterday denied bail when he appeared in the Point Fortin...
You are here
Elegant fashion struts at Radisson
Guests attending an Evening of Tea, Fashion and Entertainment hosted by The Ladies of the District Grand Lodge of T&T and Grenada were treated to a display of fashion by top names in the industry, including The House of Jaipur and designer Heather Jones.
The event was hosted on April 28 at the Radisson Hotel, Wrightson Road, Port-of-Spain.
Models turned the aisles of the hotel’s ballroom into their catwalk as guests were given the opportunity to view the pieces up close.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online