Elegant fashion struts at Radisson

Published: 
Friday, May 4, 2018
Model Yana Francis displays a piece by Heather Jones at an Evening of Tea, Fashion and Entertainment hosted by The Ladies of the District Grand Lodge of T&T and Grenada. The event was held at the Radisson Hotel, Port-of-Spain on Sunday evening. PICTURES DARREN RAMPERSAD

Guests attending an Evening of Tea, Fashion and Entertainment hosted by The Ladies of the District Grand Lodge of T&T and Grenada were treated to a display of fashion by top names in the industry, including The House of Jaipur and designer Heather Jones.

The event was hosted on April 28 at the Radisson Hotel, Wrightson Road, Port-of-Spain.

Models turned the aisles of the hotel’s ballroom into their catwalk as guests were given the opportunity to view the pieces up close.

