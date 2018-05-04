Tea and fashion for the needy

The Ladies of the District Grand Lodge of T&T and Grenada hosted an Evening of Tea, Fashion and Entertainment on April 29.

The event was held at the ballroom of the Radisson Hotel, Wrightson Road, Port-of-Spain.

Guests were treated to tasty hors d’oeuvres, tea and a fashion show by top names in the industry, including the House of Jaipur and designer Heather Jones.

There were also performances by vocalists Maria and Graeme Gillezeau, dancer Shreya Maraj and pannists Jessie Gajadhar and Sabrina Motie.

The event was hosted to raise funds for a few children’s homes which included the Couva Children’s Home and Crisis Centre, Izekiel Home in Preysal and Goodwill Industries of the West Indies.

Proceeds from the evening will also be donated to some deserving families in need.

PICTURES DARREN RAMPERSAD