Super Mom’s concert to pay tribute to domestic violence victims

In the face of violence and tragedy, those afflicted can choose to help others avoid the same fate. The upcoming concert, Super Mom’s Mother’s Day Extravaganza, organised and hosted by Caryn Sobers, is one such initiative which aims to bring awareness and support to women exposed to domestic violence.

Sobers said the event was created in memory of relatives who lost their lives to domestic violence. In 2014, Sobers lost her brother Trevon Sobers and her aunt Deshon Sobers after her aunt’s estranged boyfriend shot them dead in a domestic violence dispute. Sobers’ grandfather and younger brother were also wounded in the attack but survived the ordeal.

The event will be held at the Jerningham Community Centre, Cunupia, as Sobers grew up in the area.

She said “Charity begins at home. There are a lot of women, some of them single parents, within the community of Enterprise who need to know that there are avenues for help and support.”

The main speaker will be cultural activist and co-director of Caribbean feminist group Womantra, Amanda T McIntyre. Performers will include the 2018 National Women’s Action Committee Calypso Queen Stacey Sobers (Caryn’s aunt), newly-appointed National Parang Association of T&T president Alicia Jaggasar, calypsonian Karen Eccles and Meguella Simon of the Divas Calypso Cabaret International Tent.

Robert Young of The Cloth will put on a mini fashion show and there will be performances by the Paramin dance group, The Faith in the Word Youth group. Sobers said, “there will be a special guest appearance by my brother, Jamal Sobers who survived the shooting which claimed the life of my aunt Deshon and younger brother Trevon Sobers.”

This is the second year the concert has been put on, and Sobers said the event was well attended last year. She added: “Those that were there in attendance were treated to games for which they received prizes. There was live entertainment and an all-round evening of good positive fun. This year when they leave it is guaranteed that they would have been educated on the topic of Domestic Violence, and they would also have had a day of fun and relaxation.”

Sobers said the primary objective is to cover all projects and costs and any additional funds will be channelled into the community. “This has inspired me to want to do more for the women in and around the community of Enterprise. They say when it nice do it twice or even a third time, so I plan to continue this venture for as long as I can,” said Sobers.

Super Mom’s Mother’s Day Extravaganza takes place on May 27, from 5.30 pm until 1 am at the Jerningham Community Centre. Tickets cost $185. For more information, call 315-4755 and 230-5859.