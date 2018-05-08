Yes She Can spreads its wings to Anguilla

Popular women’s wellness group, Yes She Can (YSC), extended its reach beyond the shores of T&T once again with the launch of Yes She Can Anguilla. The launch took place last month at the Tea Box Lounge, South Hill, Anguilla, and was hosted by YSC’s founder, Roberta Rose Collins.

It was attended by Dr Dina Foy, wife of the Governor of Anguilla, as well as representatives of the Business and Professional Women of Anguilla; the Department of Sports; the Anguilla Chamber of Commerce and Industry; the National Chronic Disease Unit Anguilla, and personal trainers, Train Smart.

Carlishia Philips, Director of YSC Anguilla, welcomed guests, who were treated to a presentation on the transformative powers of Yes She Can membership.

Even the vegan refreshments reflected the philosophy of enjoying healthy food, such as unsweetened lavender-iced tea. “At first no one wanted to try it,” Collins laughs, “but before the end of the evening, it was all gone.” Snacks included blueberry salad, gazpacho, stuffed mushroom, flatbread and dip, beet chips and dip.

Collins shared the incredible life-changing experience that YSC membership inevitably brings. She is certain that YSC has the potential to contribute to an improved health-related quality of life for our society through educating and encouraging women about the benefits of making healthier choices, and finding a fulfilling and enjoyable life for themselves and those in their care.

“YSC seeks to help women appreciate that they have the power to make choices that will positively affect their lives and, in turn, those around them.”

Since its start in 2015, YSC members have trained for and completed numerous challenges, including:

• The “Trinbago Tri” Triathlon at Store Bay in 2015

• The Chinese Bicentennial Dragon Boat Regatta in 2016

• The Stanley International Dragon Boat Race held in Stanley, Hong Kong – June 2016 and 2017 (Through YSC’s Hong Kong arm)

• The Flow Duathlon in 2017.

The team has also hosted an International Women in Wellness Conference in March 2017; completed an archery course in 2017; and entered relay teams for the T&T International Marathon (TTIM) in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

In addition, members have participated in an untold number of 5K and 10K races, Zumba meets, hikes, and other challenges. The group has also come together to exercise its social conscience, such as its collection and delivery of 2.5 tonnes of relief supplies to hurricane-struck Anguilla in September 2017, and participation in activities such as Royalty for a Night, Blessing Bag delivery and Share Happiness TT.

“The comradery of the YSC women in Trinidad and Hong Kong, and that support system, has grown and allowed for us to go beyond what we perceived to be our limits.” Collins said.

YSC continues to spread its values, which are:

• Activate: take action to exercise, eat well, push your limits and live a healthier and happier lifestyle.

• Motivate: inspire, support and encourage those around you.

• Celebrate: celebrate successes big or small and have fun every step of the way.

Yes She Can Anguilla’s first activity will be in collaboration with the Anguilla Tennis Academy to introduce the sport to more women on the island. And there is no doubt that as the Yes She Can sisterhood grows, more women will continue to discover their own strength, push back their boundaries, and learn how high they can reach when lifted aloft in the arms of their sisters.

