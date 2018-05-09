Introductory studies in Nile Valley civilisations at Studio 66

Studio 66, 66 Sixth Street, Barataria, is the venue for a four-series course by lecturer Amon Saba Saakana, PhD, Dip Egyptology, this month.

The first will be held tomorrow, followed by three, all scheduled to begin at 6.30 pm.

The course looks at the introduction and development of agriculture, pastoralism, astronomy, philosophy, science and technology from 11,000 BC to 3200 BCE.

The primary aim of the course is to familiarise the student with the concept of a shared belief system and potent cultural influences spreading from the southern zones of north-east Africa to the monumental structuring of Kemet.

Topics include concept of ntr and the birth of cosmology; highlights of agriculture and animal husbandry innovation in the development of humanity; sacred science and technology: from pottery to tomb and pyramid building; and, rekh: moral precepts, the process of knowing and the Initiatic Temple University.

Saakana received his PhD from Goldsmiths College, University of London, and a Diploma in Egyptian Archaeology from the Institute of Archaeology, University College London.

His work has been widely published, and he is the author of a collection of poetry, God in the Song of Birds (2016), and the forthcoming Kmt in the Italian Renaissance: The Herme(s)tica in the Vatican Inquisition, due later this year. This is the first in a quartet of books on Kmt (Ancient Egypt).

Saakana is founder and principal of Karnak House publishers and Per Rekh Institute, a publishing house and a temple university dedicated to the arts and sciences of ancient Nubia and Kmt.

The course will be held on May 10, 17, 24 and 31, at the cost of $50 each in advance, or $60 on the day of the course. To register, call 365-7798.