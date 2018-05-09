Welcome to the Youth Jury

Once again, BP T&T (bpTT) is teaming up with the trinidad+tobago film festival (ttff) to give five young people an opportunity of a lifetime, through the bpTT Youth Jury at ttff/18.

Application is open to young people between the ages of 16 to 21 years (inclusive) who are interested in, and wish to develop, a critical appreciation of independent film. Applicants must be TT citizens, residents, or based in T&T for at least one year prior to application.

Prospective jury members must apply by writing an essay of no more than 250 words, saying what their favourite movie is and why. Applicants must also provide their name, date of birth, gender, citizenship, residence and school or occupation.

Applications should be sent to: [email protected] (subject line: Youth Jury Application). Successful applicants under the age of 18 years will be required to have written consent from a parent or guardian in order to participate in this programme.

The deadline for submission is noon on Friday, July 13. Successful jury members will be notified by Friday, August 24.

The five selected jury members will meet during the ttff/18, under the guidance of experienced film critic BC Pires, to view a selection of feature-length fiction films dealing with themes and issues affecting young people.

After viewing all the films in competition, the bpTT Youth Jury will choose the winning film. The director of this film will receive a trophy to be presented at the ttff/18 awards ceremony on Tuesday, September 25.

The trinidad+tobago film festival celebrates films from and about the Caribbean and its diaspora, as well as from world cinema, through an annual festival and year-round screenings.

In addition, the ttff seeks to facilitate the growth of Caribbean cinema by offering a wide-ranging industry programme and networking opportunities. The ttff is given leading sponsorship by bpTT.

For further information visit www.ttfilmfestival.com