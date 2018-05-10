The words of Alta students

In celebration of Alta’s 25th anniversary, Alta students around the country were asked to write about the impact the organisation has had on their lives. Since 1992, Alta has provided classes around the country for thousands of Trinidadians who struggle with reading and writing. Alta students enrol in the programme at many different levels of literacy and leave when they have accomplished their literacy goals. While it is difficult to manage work and family life alongside Alta classes, students continue to persevere and in all cases see changes in their lives after attending Alta classes. In the coming weeks, Alta will share their pieces through this column. This week, two students from the Couva South Government Secondary venue share how Alta has impacted their lives.

Student Name: George Edwards

“Before the Alta class I had a problem with reading, sounding words and spelling. It was difficult to understand a lot of information around me. I decided that I am growing older and I need to improve for work and for my family. I must be able to achieve my childhood dream of standing in front of a class, reading and writing on a blackboard. This is why I joined Alta.

After joining Alta, my personal and work life improved. I learned to read and spell. I became more conscious of my surroundings and read every sign whenever I am driving.

I feel good to stand in front of my class and be able to read and write on the blackboard. This was something I could not do as a boy because I did not understand words well. Now, I can help my grandson with his reading, spelling and sounding words. I have improved in writing for my job and I feel more confident thanks to Alta”.

Student Name: Leanna Khan

“When I was younger I did not know how to read. No one was around to help me so I was ashamed. I left school and started working as a young girl. My boss told me about Alta, she wanted me to be somebody better in life.

Now I’ve been coming to Alta it has changed my life thanks to my boss. I have learnt a lot coming to Alta. I can help my daughter with her homework; I can read and sign off the receipts that I receive on my job”

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more Alta student writing on the impact the organisation has had on their lives.

