World celebrates Lupus Day today

Today is World Lupus Day and its theme is Lupus Knows No Boundaries. As the day is commemorated, The Voice of Lupus Foundation (VLF) will once again be hosting its annual Public Information Day and Candlelight Vigil at the Brian Lara Promenade, Port-of-Spain, from 2 pm until 6.30 pm.

The VLF organisation as an official member of the World Lupus Federation, is intent on spreading the awareness of Lupus and continue its work of Giving Lupus a “voice” as T&T participates in the 15th annual observance of World Lupus Day.

This day is sponsored by the World Lupus Federation, a coalition of Lupus patient organisations from around the world, united to improve the quality of life for people affected by Lupus.

Through co-ordinated efforts, the World Lupus Federation and the VLF have been working to create greater awareness and understanding of lupus, provide education and services to people living with the disease, and advocate on their behalf here in T&T.

World Lupus Day serves to call attention to the impact that Lupus has on people around the world for a common purpose of bringing greater attention and resources to efforts to end the suffering caused by this disabling and potentially fatal autoimmune disease.

Lupus is more pervasive and severe than people think, and has a devastating impact that the public doesn’t realise. In fact, research shows that a staggering two-thirds of the public knows little or nothing about lupus.

You all can help VLF change that

There is no boundary to the impact of Lupus here in T&T. It affects people of all nationalities, races, ethnicities, genders and ages. Lupus can affect any part of the body in any way at any time, often with unpredictable and life-changing results. While Lupus knows no boundaries, knowing all you can about lupus can help control its impact.

Citizens can help us by joining the nationwide effort of the VLF today by wearing something purple for the awareness of Lupus and attend its annual candlelight vigil.

Put on Purple...Tell the story...Change Lives!

Symptoms of Lupus include chronic fatigue, severe joint and body pains, organ failure, skin rashes, hair loss, depression, mouth ulcers and photosensitivity especially to sunlight.

Over the past seven years, the VLF has been creating change through Advocacy, Awareness and Action fostering the much needed awareness in society.

Feel free to contact VLF via its email address: [email protected] or contact the president of the VLF, Reeanna Harrilal (327-0220) for further information.

Also, to learn more about the Voice of Lupus Foundation and see first hand of the work it has been doing in T&T, visit its website at www.thevoiceoflupus.com or “Like” it on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/thevoiceoflupus/