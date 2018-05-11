The top two ranked women’s teams, Phylecia Armstrong and Malika Davidson, and Commonwealth Games participants Abby Blackman and Rheeza Grant will have to wait a few days more before resuming their...
Rudder lights up Under the Trees
Under the Trees at The Normandie in St Ann’s was packed long before the advertised 7.45 pm start of Rudder’s 6.5 and there was electricity in the air.
Local songstress Marge Blackman, youngest daughter of the iconic Ras Shorty I, together with her band Jamoo, set the pace and had the audience wanting more.
Rudder took to the stage and captured his audience’s heart from the start. With music that skirted his many moods and settings, and covering over three decades, patrons were carried on a nostalgic musical ride that they won’t soon forget.
Also performing on the night were new soca sensation Turner and the Wayne Bruno aggregation.
