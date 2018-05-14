Themes that explore several issues facing the country including fatherhood and proper role models for the youth among others will all be showcased by Carvalho Theatre, a fresh, dynamic theatre for...
Giving praise where it’s due
Arima Borough Corporation (ABC) hosted its Thanksgiving Service, Celebration of Administrative Professional Day, honouring 2018 SEA students (children of ABC Administrative staff) and Mothers Day, at Extra Plaza, located at the corner O’Connor Drive and O’Meara Road, Arima.
ABC CEO Cheryl Sirju-Chong said these activities were long overdue and was not held before because of limited space at the old ABC Administrative Building, which was also not conducive for such programmes.
“Today we are celebrating all that was not celebrated,” said Sirju-Chong, “in a new, spacious and comfortable building,” which she believes will motivate employees to give more than their best to the corporation and the better services to the burgesses of Arima.
Former Corporation Deputy CEO Cheryl Ramdial was also honoured for her responsible dedication, and commitment for her years of yeoman service to Arima Borough Corporation, which was long overdue.
Receiving vouchers, hampers and stationery worth over $500 were children of ABC administrative staff members.
Sirju-Chong also made presentations to her administrative staff, who she commended for their hard work and going the extra mile to provide better service for the burgesses of Arima.
Last but not least, the mothers of ABC administrative staff all received roses and gifts and were also treated to a sumptuous lunch.
RALPH BANWARIE
