Lilliput Children’s Theatre, T&T’s influential children’s arts institution presents its production themed Juliet and Romeo —A Tobago Love Story on May 19-20, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

Juliet and Romeo—A Tobago Love Story is an ode to William Shakespeare’s classic tale, this time set in Tobago: The land of tambrin music, speech band, ole time wedding and the heel and toe. Tobago, where everybody happy like pappy and the living nice for so.

However, in the beautiful village of Moriah, where the story takes place, a long-standing hatred between two families erupts into new violence. In the words of the old-time calypso Mastifay, “It was murder, federation with war and rebellion when they meet up by the junction.” In the midst of all this bacchanal and confusion, two unlucky children of these forever feuding families meet up and fall in love and decide to get married but eventually commit suicide. Fortunately, their unfortunate deaths put an end to their parents’ incessant fighting.

The veteran company is known for staging thought provoking productions that challenge audiences to imagine alternative political, social and cultural views. Once again, the young thespians have risen to the challenge of acting, dance and song. The production will be enhanced by the creativity of veteran Lilliput costume and set designer Merylle Mahabir. Under the tutelage of the talented Wendell Manwarren with the support of drama tutors, Elisha Efau Bartels and Tonya Evans, Juliet and Romeo promises to entertain, excite and thrill its audience with acting, song and dance.

• For more information, join the Juliet and Romeo Facebook (FB) event page at https://www.facebook.com/lilliputchildrenstheatre/ or connect with Lilliput on FB at www.facebook.com/lilliputchildrenstheatre or on Twitter @NDLFA.