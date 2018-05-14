Magnum Xplosion expected at Inferno concert

There’s no better time than the present to flood the airwaves, the social spaces and all of T&T with goodness, than the present. That’s the view of Promotional Outfit, Magnum Xplosion, the team behind the inaugural Inferno concert, which takes place on June 9 at the Jean Pierre Complex, Port-of-Spain.

“This will be an unforgettable show,” said one of the event’s organisers. “We’re bringing back what’s needed to the concert experience in the Caribbean, delivering the reggae/dancehall artistes who can make people move, sing along and forget pointless differences. Now is the time for that.”

The show, carded to become a staple event on T&T’s annual entertainment calendar, will deliver Capleton, Barrington Levy, Busy Signal and Sizzla Kalonji to the masses; a powerful cast to say the least.

With some 22 albums under his belt, Capleton has been missed in T&T. For years, many have waited with bated breath to revel in the excitement he brings to the stage and with hits like, Alms House, Music is A Mission and Tour, among countless others, there’s no doubt that the man many refer to as the Fireman, will unleash a performance to remember. Likewise, Barrington Levy has never failed to impress. His appearance in Trinidad has been long awaited. Together with Sizzla Kalonji, a revered and respected reggae artiste, and possibly dancehall’s most suave entertainer, Busy Signal, Inferno is guaranteed to be a record-breaking concert event.

Secure enjoyment, the main goal of the promotional outfit, when it comes to patron comfort, organisers are working tirelessly to amp up what’s been the norm at concerts of this calibre. “We’re working on covering all bases when it comes to security. No one attending Inferno should feel intimidated or bothered by anything on show night,” said the organiser, adding that it is their aim to bring people of all social classes together, to show off what a truly beautiful nation of people we are in T&T.

Details on Inferno are available on Instagram @infernoconcerttt. “We also have a hotline for those requiring additional info. Interested persons can call 684-SHOW (7469),” said the spokesperson.

The energy surrounding this show is like no other. “Many are excited to welcome four of the greatest Reggae/Dancehall artistes of this era. General admission tickets are $275 and VIP $450 and they’re already going fast so we’re really encouraging patrons to get them early before the price increases,” said the spokesperson.

Many are already saying they’re excited to attend this concert, anxious to see some of the best artistes perform on one big stage, on June 2, in Trinidad.