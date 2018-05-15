Tribute to legendary gospel artiste Richard Smallwood

Euangelion, accompanied by live band and members of the T&T Youth Philharmonic (TTYP), is staging Persuaded on Saturday May 26, at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port-of-Spain, at 7.30 pm.

Persuaded will celebrate the timeless psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs of modern-day psalmist, gospel singer, producer, pianist, composer, music director, and arranger Richard Smallwood.

Giving the Body of Christ songs like Total Praise, Centre of My Joy, Healing, Anthem of Praise, to name a few, Christians have been singing these songs in their homes, churches, vehicles, and work places, for over three decades.

Euangelion is encouraging all “believers” to come and worship Jesus Christ.

Said Listhrop: “Jesus Christ is our King’ so come and give Him honour, for He alone is worthy.”

Euangelion is available for praise and worship ministry wherever Jesus Christ is central.

Euangelion, (Glad Tidings, Good News of the Gospel) is a small group of Christian believers, singers, and musicians, committed to the finest and excellence in Gospel music ministry, and dedicated to the charge of Jesus “If (When) I am lifted up, I will draw all men unto me.”

Founded in 2000 by Bible teacher/music director Kenneth Listhrop, Euangelion believes that gospel music is more than just a genre or style; rather it is the message “that all men should honour the Son, even as they honour the Father.”

Admission to Persuaded is $150 and for tickets contact Quality Stationery Supplies (Behind Massy Stores), St Augustine (645-9882); Port of Spain (334-5694/732-2007); East (395-7769/794-6243); or, Kenneth Listhrop (751-6297).