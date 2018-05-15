Kamaria Durant completed the sprint double at the Abilene Wildcats Track Classic held at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Arima, on Saturday.
You are here
Tribute to legendary gospel artiste Richard Smallwood
Euangelion, accompanied by live band and members of the T&T Youth Philharmonic (TTYP), is staging Persuaded on Saturday May 26, at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port-of-Spain, at 7.30 pm.
Persuaded will celebrate the timeless psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs of modern-day psalmist, gospel singer, producer, pianist, composer, music director, and arranger Richard Smallwood.
Giving the Body of Christ songs like Total Praise, Centre of My Joy, Healing, Anthem of Praise, to name a few, Christians have been singing these songs in their homes, churches, vehicles, and work places, for over three decades.
Euangelion is encouraging all “believers” to come and worship Jesus Christ.
Said Listhrop: “Jesus Christ is our King’ so come and give Him honour, for He alone is worthy.”
Euangelion is available for praise and worship ministry wherever Jesus Christ is central.
Euangelion, (Glad Tidings, Good News of the Gospel) is a small group of Christian believers, singers, and musicians, committed to the finest and excellence in Gospel music ministry, and dedicated to the charge of Jesus “If (When) I am lifted up, I will draw all men unto me.”
Founded in 2000 by Bible teacher/music director Kenneth Listhrop, Euangelion believes that gospel music is more than just a genre or style; rather it is the message “that all men should honour the Son, even as they honour the Father.”
More info
Admission to Persuaded is $150 and for tickets contact Quality Stationery Supplies (Behind Massy Stores), St Augustine (645-9882); Port of Spain (334-5694/732-2007); East (395-7769/794-6243); or, Kenneth Listhrop (751-6297).
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online