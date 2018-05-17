Show for the women in steelpan...

On Sunday evening, the Caribbean Steelpan Connextion Ensemble (CSC) hosted its Mother’s Day concert entitled For The Women In Steel at PanDemonium Panyard, Norfolk Street, Belmont.

The show commenced with an energetic invocation performance by Positive, backed by CSC, singing some of his hits such as Never Let Go, Two Man Army and Mama You’re Beautiful where he took a moment to reflect and remember his passed mother on this special day.

Other artists performing were VP Recording artist Kendell “K Prince” Prince with Leggo De Gun, Shaquille Vincent singing his composition Beautifull, accompanied by his band Suave Steel.

Trevor “Trevor B” Barrow did beautiful smooth renditions of Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On among other hits in the genre and the seductive Sophia Alleyne kept the temperature high with her performance of Anita Baker’s Make Me A Woman and Betty Wright’s Sweet Love, aptly setting the mood for what turned out to be a wonderful Sunday evening concert.

Honoured at the concert was Vanessa Headley of Golden Hands Steel Orchestra. She was awarded a token by Codrington Pan Family founder Cary Codrington for her accomplishment of achieving gold in the 2018 National Panorama (Small) competition, as well as for her continued positive influence in youth development and spirit of entrepreneurship in steelpan.

Notable guests in attendence were Hasley Crawford, former Minister of Arts and Multiculturalism Lincoln Douglas, living legendary steelband icon Anthony “Tony” Williams and composer/Desperadoes arranger Carlton “Zanda” Alexander.

(Dion Roach)