Golden Heart Productions return to the spotlight
Golden Heart Productions return to the spotlight with a brand new production, Ah Double. It features two one act plays—Happy Anniversary and Unfinished Business—and will run May 25-26 at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook.
Harkening back to the days when patrons could go to the cinema to see two movies for one price, playwright Theresa Awai says this production is literally “‘ah double’ feature,” with two heart-warming one act plays about love and romance.
In Happy Anniversary, old roots come to surface as a couple, played by Paula Hamilton-Smith and Keino Swamber, celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.
Will their marriage survive?
In the second play, two old friends, Glenn Davis and Brenda Hughes, reunite in a hotel room to finally tend to some Unfinished Business.
Both plays were written by Cacique Award-winning playwright Theresa Awai and will be directed by Cacique Awardwinning director Raymond Choo Kong, both of whom have been long-standing members of the Ndatt (National Drama Association of T&T), and served terms on its executive.
For more information Ah Double, featuring Happy Anniversary and Unfinished Business, call 350-0202 or 678-2843 or find the event on Facebook Golden Heart Productions’ Ah Double is sponsored in part by Gittens and Gittens Real Estate and The T&T Performing Arts Network.
