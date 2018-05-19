QED takes journey Down Memory Lane

QEDTT invites you to journey with us Down Memory Lane. This year, the charismatic trio of Raymond Edwards, Nigel Floyd and Eddie Cumberbatch will be Remixing the Jam! with an exciting concert of familiar favourites, remixed with that unique QED touch.

Relax and revel with the seasoned performers of QEDTT as they treat you to another magical stroll along diverse musical pathways filled with joy and laughter.

On Sunday, June 3, from 6.30 pm, Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, will ring with the sounds of the Junction Q Jammers who have also been remixed into a new combination of musicians.

The cast will include Dean Williams (guitar); Natasha Joseph (steelpan); Richard Joseph (drums); Jill-Ann Walters (keyboard); Jeremy Macintosh (bass); and, Sheena Richardson (percussion).

The big brass sound of the JunctionQ Jammers returns with Martina Chow on Alto sax and flute; Kensa James (trombone); Barry Homer (trumpet); and, Tony Paul (sax and flute). Paul will also function as Musical Director for this year’s show.

While this year’s song list is a closely guarded secret, comments from last year’s concert provide an insight of what is to come.

Three of T&T’s finest tenors who have joined together to prove that good music can be Quite Exquisitely Done. The group’s individual members have made quite a name for themselves as solo artistes but have decided to come together to make an even more beautiful sound.

Raymond Edwards:

Raymond Edwards is one of our well-known voices in T&T and for the last 20 years has had an undying love affair with music. He began singing in 1993 under the tutelage of the late classical tenor/teacher Chesterton Ali. Under his guidance, Edwards blossomed to become a multiple music festival winner and has captured coveted awards such as the most outstanding vocalist, most outstanding tenor and male vocal champion.

Edwards has also had the opportunity to perform with the international cast of Porgy and Bess, Venezuelan flamenco performers Flamenco Solo Flamenco.

The year 2006 saw Edwards releasing his debut solo album “Ray of Hope” which is in heavy rotation on local airwaves especially at Christmas time. Most recently, Edwards prides himself as a member of the classical singing group QED and is a founding member, lead singer and bassist in his own band E-Major.

Edwards is also one of the gentlemen for the Sweet Sunday love programme on Sweet 100.1FM. Sweet Sunday Love was voted the most popular Sunday music show in the last MFO survey.

Not being limited to the entertainment and media industries, academically Edwards holds a Bachelor’s degree in government with a minor in international relations and a certificate in public administration. His media reach has extended to overseas with him performing freelance work for the British Broadcasting Corporation, and special features for CBC and the Independent newspaper in the United Kingdom.

Edward Cumberbatch:

Edward Cumberbatch, fondly known as “Eddie” to his close friends and family, is just one of the talented tenors of QED. His preferred musical genres range from performing opera, art songs, oratorio, negro spirituals and gospel music. His introduction to music and singing began with piano and theory lessons from his mother, Theodosia Cumberbatch. Other beloved music teachers included Majorie Padmore (recorder), Tim Shelton (trumpet), Geraldine Connor with Laura Franklyn, Gillian Nathaniel-Balintulo and Michael Steele (voice, choir and recorder) at Queen’s Royal College.

It was under the wing of Barbara Douglas at Anderson University, Indiana, USA that Cumberbatch fell in more in love with music and made voice his primary instrument.

This love led him to become a long-standing member and soloist of the well-known group the Lydian Singers.

Cumberbatch benefitted greatly under the directorship of the late Dr Pat Bishop, TC. His experience with the Lydian Singers has been invaluable to him as he further progressed to perform as a tenor soloist in many choral works and tenor roles in several operas.

Cumberbatch’s talent has also been showcased beyond our shores with him performing in the Caribbean islands, United States, Canada, Germany and even South Africa.

He has degrees in physics with mathematics and solar energy and is currently an instructor of Mathematics at the University of T&T.

Reflecting on his talent, Cumberbatch refers to it as a divine gift from God and is thankful for the grace to share it with the world.

Nigel Floyd:

The third link in the QED chain Nigel Floyd provides stable, solid, sound advice to his singing brothers along with his great voice. He started his singing career under the guidance and tutelage of the late Holitzia Seecharan-Lawrence and has been a long-standing member of the Marionettes Chorale.

Under the direction of Gretta Taylor, he has toured extensively with the choir during their visits to the United States in 1997 and to Costa Rica in 2004 and has featured as a soloist in genres ranging from Broadway, Classics to Gospel, Spirituals and Calypso.

He is at present a voice student of June Nathaniel, director of the Key Academy of Music. Floyd is an attorney with a master’s in law from the University of Staffordshire. He serves in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions as a criminal prosecutor.