Viva, viva! New national parang executive installed

The National Parang Association of T&T held its 47th Annual General Meeting last monthend at its headquarters in Arima and Alicia Jaggasar was elected president. Leader of Los Alumnos de San Juan, and National Parang Queen, Jaggasar is the fourth female president of the group.

The newly-installed management committee for the 2018-2020 period consists of members belonging to various parang bands, giving the association a wide representation of its membership.

The full executive comprises: president (Alicia Jaggasar); vice president (Neal Marcano); secretary (Valarie Marcano); assistant secretary (Roxanne Marcano); treasurer (Arlene LaVaughn Joseph); public relations officer (Cassell George); youth officer (Kyesha Jones); trustees (William Calliste and Joel Carmona); and committee members (Marcia Didier, Nigel Williams, Henrietta Carter, and Michael Lezama).