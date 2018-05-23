Relatives of murdered Mc Donald’s manager Ashmeed Mohammed believe they will get justice for his death.
Arrival of art at Hilton
Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre continued their celebration of local art and culture with the hosting of the exhibition, Arrival, on May 17. The event was held in hotel’s lobby.
The exhibition, launched during Indian Heritage Month, featured the work of artists Shalini Seereeram; Shastri Maharaj; Tessa Alexander; Shinhuey Ho; Glenn Roopchand; Vishni Gopwani; Danielle Boodoo-Fortune; and Hummingbird Medal recipients Parmanand and Prabhu Singh.
Among the evening’s specially invited guests were Port-of-Spain Mayor Joel Martinez and India High Commissioner Bishwadip Dey, both of whom met with the artists as they viewed the many exquisite pieces.
Hilton Trinidad and Horizon’s Art Gallery have partnered to showcase the many gifted local artists, both established and aspiring through the series Art at Hilton. The Arrival exhibition ended on Monday.
