Shaw Park to enjoy sweet Socalypso from Signal Hill

Following sold-out shows in Trinidad, internationally acclaimed cultural chorale Signal Hill Alumni Choir (SHAC) goes to Tobago for a presentation of Socalypso Chronicles at Shaw Park Complex in Scarborough on Sunday May 27, from 6 pm.

Socalypso Chronicles is a choir presentation of some of the calypsoes and soca music that we have enjoyed, danced to, promoted, partied with, and continue to sing on a daily basis. In addition to the chorale, the evening will feature special performances by Lord Nelson (Robert Nelson), Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra and Oscar B (Oscar Benjamin).

“You would love the 2018 medley of soca,” said John Arnold, show producer and artistic director of the choir. “The need to curate our indigenous music in choral form is a key objective of preparing these shows for patrons. Significantly, creating export goods for streaming and other digital platforms is critical at this junction of our choir’s journey. This choir loves to perform and that energy is felt every time it hits a stage.

“The rich pulsating, sound and movement brought from the land of Africa through our ancestors, infused in the rhythmic work of Lord Kitchener, Mighty Shadow, Kerwin Du Bois, Shurwayne Winchester, Bunji Garlin and Voice is expressed through the choir’s uniquely captivating point of view.”

Founded in 1984, SHAC is now deemed a cultural institution and icon of T&T. It evolved from the Signal Hill Senior Comprehensive School Folk Choir, which dominated the Folk Category of the T&T Music Festival in 1982 and emerged as undisputed National Junior Folk Champions. In 1984 SHAC continued the styles and standards set by the school’s Folk Choir and captured the National Folk Championship Award at the T&T Music Festival. It dominated the Festival during the eighties, and retired from that competition in 1990 after winning the Calypso Chorale, a new class that was introduced.

Over the years SHAC has become a buzz word, not only in T&T, but also in the Caribbean, North America, Europe and Latin America. It has performed before many world dignitaries, including Queen Elizabeth II and Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa, as well as at many international festivals in the Caribbean, Latin America, North America and Europe.

