So far, seven champions have been crowned in pre-activities for the 2018 comPANions Steelband Festival & Family Day, which will climax on the Arrival Day holiday (May 30), at Constantine Park, Macoya, from 11 am.

Now traditional, the fun day does not have a traditional march past however the theme for this year’s Fun Past parade is D’80’s. Participants are required to portray an event or calypso from the 80s.

On Sunday last, a fun time was had by all at Shell Invaders panyard where pannists displayed their vocal talents by participating in a karaoke burnout. Pan players and supporters of Massy Trinidad All Stars, including composer/musician Clive Telemaque, turned out in their numbers to cheer on their singers.

On Friday night, three elimination competitions will be held at Trinidad All Stars panyard on Duke Street, Port-of-Spain, at 8 pm. They are the finals of the Dominoes and All Fours Big 8 Knockouts, and Best of D’Rest All Fours.

Republic Bank Exodus pan amphitheatre is the venue for Saturday’s events, inclusive of the 6-A-Side Cricket: Big 8 Knockout (finals) and the All Fours Pairs Competition. The entry fee for the latter is a bottle of White Oak Rum. Competition begins at 5 pm.

The annual walkathon around the Queen’s Park Savannah will be on Sunday at 6.30 am. Participants will do a one lap around the Savannah, then down Charlotte Street, around Piccadilly Street, west on Duke Street to Trinidad All Stars panyard. There, a Cool Down and Creole Breakfast will be held. Steelbands are requested to wear their respective band t-shirts.

comPANions 2018 champions crowned thus far are:

1. Scrabble : Republic Bank Exodus - Malcolm Campbell (Defending Champion)

2. Draughts: Desperadoes - Michael “Boogie” Duncan

3. Table Tennis: Gonzales Sheikers - Mark Pierre (Defending Champion)

5. 7-A-Side Netball: Republic Bank Exodus

6. Over-40 Football: Hadco Phase II Pan Groove

7. 5-A-Side Football: Belmont 5th Dimension