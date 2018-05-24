Judges of both the Supreme and Appeal Courts are said to be upset over the decision by Chief Justice Ivor Archie to proceed on an additional six-week vacation and are demanding answers about the “...
Intimate Arrival Day concert features acclaimed sitarist
As The Little Carib Theatre celebrates 70 years of existence, internationally-renowned classical sitarist Sharda Patasar will take to its iconic Woodbrook stage for a special evening of Indian classical culture and expression on Sunday, June 10, celebrating the arrival of indentured Indian labourers to T&T in 1845.
The commemorative concert—one of four upcoming productions on a colourful calendar that also serves to celebrate the theatre’s 70th birthday—will also feature moving Indian classical dance numbers from troupes headed by Mondira Balkaransingh and Susan Mohip, for whom Patasar will provide the “plucky” North Indian-meets-local-classical soundtrack on the evening.
Daughter to the award-winning musician Mungal Patasar, Sharda has been involved in music from a very young age, and while known for being a solo artiste, has a broad history and interest in collaborating with others in various experimental forms.
Flexing her natural flair for the sitar both home and abroad, she has collaborated with the likes of artist Christopher Cozier and poet Andre Bagoo on experiments with sound, light and words; has worked on soundtracks for plays and local films, most notable among them Coolie Pink and Green, which won Best Documentary Short at the T&T Film Festival 2009; and, more recently, has even served as producer along with photographer Nyla Singh, and music director on the 2017 short film documentary Voices of a Century, which portrays brief oral histories of six East Indian centenarians.
Patasar is particularly looking forward to bringing a taste of India to a venue that is, and has been, an institution for arts in Trinidad. “I can’t think of any space that I love more than Little Carib,” she said. “First, there is the intimacy of the space, and second, the history of the theatre as a home for the arts. So I am thrilled to have been asked to perform for this occasion.”
Showtime for the Arrival Day tribute is 6 pm and tickets, costing $150 each, can be purchased at the venue. For bookings and further information, call 622 4644.
