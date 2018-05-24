A 28-year-old nurse is now said to be suffering from serious and consistent headaches accompanied by nausea after suffering a concussion when part of the ceiling fell on her while in a staff...
A night of Nobility
It was acclaimed as “the best stage production staged locally for 2018” and that is just of a countless accolades bestowed on the producers of A Noble Cause Gala Concert, staged at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, last riday evening. Staged by the Noble Douglas/Lilliput Foundation to raise much needed assistance to founder and grand dame of T&T dance Noble Douglas, not a seat was empty at the prominent St Ann’s howplace.
“I cried, I laughed, I cheered,” said one young ecstatic former member of the Noble Douglas Dance Company Inc (NDDCI), on exiting the venue. She excitedly related how thrilled she was to actually witness, for the first time, a live performance by calypsonian Relator singing his immortal classic Gavaskar.
Gushing, she added a Lord Kitchener classic performed by the trio of David Happy Williams, Etienne Charles and Relator was another memorable high point on the programme.
Also ensuring that A Noble Cause Gala Concert was a memorable night to cherish were 3Canal, bpTT Marionettes Chorale, NDDCI, the Lilliput Children’s Theatre and Ron Reid.
Said another patron and well wisher, “what touched me most is that so many people came out in support of one of our living icons; to celebrate her work and compliment her while she is alive and with us. We have a tendency of praising our cultural icons only after they have left us when we should be respecting and acknowledging them while they live.”
So successful was A Noble Cause Gala Concert that many a patron was also overheard suggesting that Wendell Manwarren and the organising committee should stage a repeat in the not-too-distant future.
