Beauty pageant screening tomorrow

For more than a decade producer Lydon Ross has been staging beauty pageants and with lots of experience under his belt will host screening for mothers tomorrow at Capital Plaza, Lower Frederick Street, Port-of- Spain, at 5 pm.

So, if you are a mother, have a performing talent, have a positive attitude, brim with confidence, a people’s person and a dedicated mother, make your way down to the venue for the screening as this is the kind of mother Ross and his committee are in search of.

Ross also produces the Little Miss Elegance, open to girls eight-12 years,

Little Mr Impressive, for boys eight-12, Miss Talented T&T, for young women without children, between 18-30.

The 2018 Ms Talented Mom Pageant is scheduled for July 22 (Talent) and September 23 (Grand Finals), at Cascadia Hotel, St Ann’s.

For further information, contact 321-3037.