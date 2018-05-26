Dine With The Saints is here again

The St Mary’s College Past Students’ Union will host the 19th edition of its popular fund-raising event, Dining With The Saints, on Saturday, June 23 at the college compound, in Port-of-Spain, (entrance on Pembroke Street). This annual affair is widely regarded as the best of its type, and one for which patrons are assured of getting value for their money.

As in the past, patrons can select main items from approximately 100 chefs, comprising mainly alumni of the college with support from some parents and well-wishers. Traditionally, the chefs serve up a wide range of exquisite cuisine and this year promises to be no different.

Among the dishes usually served by the guys are various types of fish, shrimp, pork, beef, chicken, lamb, goat, and duck, with the feature being a pig roasted on the spot. Together with these dishes, there are healthy servings of ‘side-dishes’ prepared in a variety of ways, for example, potatoes, rice, pasta, vegetables, peas and salads. (One does not have to partake of every side-dish, but you may if you so desire).

Well-known politicians, past and present, from both sides of the political divide (and in-between) have always supported their alma mater by bringing a dish and they usually seek bragging rights based.

It is expected that among those to be seen in their CIC apron and chef’s hat are Messrs Colm Imbert, Terrance Deyalsingh, Stuart Young, David Lee, Gerry Hadeed, Larry Howai, Mariano Browne and Larry Howai.

Dining With The Saints is one event where the politicos set aside whatever differences they may have, real or perceived, and enjoy friendly picong among themselves as they go about raising much-needed funds for their College.

One past student who will not be able to do his part this year is Maxie Cuffie who is recuperating after recent surgery but CIC parent, Faris Al Rawi, will again join his colleagues

There will also be a number of past students from other professions who will be displaying their culinary skills at the event. Expect to see attorneys George Busby of the DPP’s office and Gregory Delzin; from the business community, Ian Chinapoo, Richard Young, DOMA’s Gregory Aboud and the three Hadad brothers, (Robert, John and Joe), famous for their delectable Arabic dishes.

The banking fraternity will be represented by Nigel Baptiste, Derwin Howell and Damian Cooper, all of Republic Bank. Other CIC alumni who will be cooking up a storm are Kairon Serrette, Brent and Stewart Sankar, Leslie Clarke, Kabron Henry, Dominique Chatoor and Andre ‘D’Fearless One’ Baptiste. No doubt, saintly dishes will come from Holy Ghost priests, Frs Rex De Four and Ron Mendes.

Past students from other secondary schools usually support one another’s fund-raising events so that over the years, past students from Holy Name and St Joseph’s Convents, Fatima and QRC usually make their presence felt as they recount their glory days in academia and sport.

Entertainment this year will be provided by Raymond Ramnarine of Dil-e-Nadan show-casing the versatility for which he is now well known as he delivers a repertoire of R&B, pop and soca, plus the renowned Hadco Phase II steel orchestra led by Len “Boogsie” Sharpe. A new aggregation known as ‘RESONATE’ and comprising ace pannists Dane Gulston and Johann Chuckaree, together with this year’s joint Chutney Soca Monarch Neval Chatelal, will also deliver a varied repertoire.

The musical menu is such that it will entice patrons to dance and true to form, the Organising Committee has again arranged a space in front of the open-air stage for the dancing audience. DJ Charlo will provide DJ music

Secured parking will be available at Atlantic LNG carpark at the top of Pembroke Street and TSTT carpark at the corner of New and St Vincent Streets, with a free shuttle service to and from the venue.

MORE INFO

Tickets cost $375 and are available at the office of the Past Students’ Union at St Mary’s College (624-8468) and from all members of the Management Committee.

Tickets can also be had in South Trinidad from Felix Montenegro (684-5839) and Lighthouse (653-3177); Gregg Mannette (678-7555) East; Louis Ramdhanie (371-9193) Central; and Enrico Rajah of Trini Revellers’ Mas Camp (745-4391) North.