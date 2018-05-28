Local artist to shine at Children of the Sun

Continuing the trend of promoting and supporting local art and culture, Uncorked Wines and Spirits Limited along with assistance and curation by The Fashion Arch presents, artist Sarah Burrows with the Children of the Sun. This is a solo exhibition of mixed media and is made up of a combination of acrylics, inks and colour pencils.

Burrows is a self-taught mixed media artist, specialising in colour pencils and more recently acrylics. Sarah began her artistic journey at a very young age, however when she was 15 years old she entered and won her first art competition. As a young adult, she continued to enter and win several art competitions; the most significant was the On the wall, Off the wall, Queen’s Park Oval wall art competition.

As a result, Sarah’s work was featured for almost two years on the Oval’s wall. Since then she has participated in several group exhibitions both locally and regionally.

Sarah has participated in several group exhibitions with the Art Society. She has also been involved in smaller group exhibitions (3-5 persons) such as: Eden (2013), Colourscape (2013), Let there be Life (2014) and Emerge (2015). She hosted two solo exhibitions: War & Peace (2012) and New Hope (2017). Sarah has also hosted art classes with her favourite medium, colour pencils. She has even volunteered along with other artist to create murals for Mamatoto Birthing resource centre and most recently the New Fire Festival in March 2018.

Burrows participates in seasonal local art and craft shows and her work is currently displayed in the Hotel Normandie and Art on Purpose Dance Studio. She has also been featured in several online publications.

Following in the footsteps on her last exhibition New Hope, Children of the Sun explores the idea of looking outward, to find a solution to an inward problem, in other words, putting life in perspective.

Currently there is a feeling of uncertainty in Trinidad and the world in general, what this exhibition seeks to remind us is that we are all part of a much greater plan or rather Universe. Our problems, as big as the may seem, are temporary and we can get through them if we work together, take care of ourselves and the environment.

The exhibition is a reminder that we are all Children of the Sun.

Children of the Sun opens on Friday, at 6 pm – 9 pm and runs until June 15, during the hours of 10 am – 6 pm from Monday to Friday, and 10 am – 4 pm on Saturdays.

For more information please email [email protected]