Nalis impacting communities and region

Last month, Beverly Williams, the National Library and Information System Authority’s (Nalis) director, Public Libraries Division, conducted an informative session at a parenting workshop held at the Beetham Gardens Community Centre, Port-of-Spain. The event, which was an initiative of the Inter- Agency Task Force (IATF) Hearts and Minds Programme, was themed Parenting through Partnerships.

Williams, who spoke on the topic of Empowering your Child to Read, talked about the impact of libraries on communities. She also presented information about library resources, services and activities that support parenting efforts. Chief among them were library and information materials on parenting techniques and strategies, which were on display for participants to peruse.

Following the presentation, parents and other guests in attendance were invited to join the library in order to obtain free access to the wide range of lending, technology and reference services available for children, teens, adults and seniors. These include access to audio-video materials, books, the internet, literacy classes, clubs, research assistance, databases, eBooks, reading programmes, exhibitions, displays and more.

The event was also attended by Catherine Romain, Nalis’ executive director; Jesse Ann Bernard, library assistant II; and, Devon La Touche, library assistant I of the Public Libraries Division.

Other workshop presenters included representatives from Sagicor, Digicel Foundation, North-West Regional Health Authority, Crime Stoppers T&T and guests from nearby communities.

The IATF workshop was intended to provide parenting skills, techniques and strategies to parents in communities located in East Port-of-Spain, enabling them to address issues of child care, healthy lifestyles, safety and protection. Nalis as a national provider of reliable, equitable and inclusive library and information services, is a proud supporter of the project.

In other Nalis developments, Nalis Library Conservator Danielle Fraser will be one of two keynote speakers to be featured on June 5 at the 48th annual conference of the Association of Caribbean University Research and Institutional libraries (Acuril) which will be held in the Dominican Republic on June 3-7.

Fraser will be speaking on the topic Disaster Preparedness Strategies for Assessing, Planning and Protecting Cultural Collections. On June 6, she will be hosting a workshop entitled, When Disaster Strikes: Emergency Response and Salvage of Collection Damaged by Water.

The Acuril conference is the only one of its kind in the Caribbean. It has provided training and networking opportunities for librarians in the region since 1968. Nalis is, therefore, pleased to be represented in such a significant manner at a conference of this nature.

For more information on library services and activities visit www.nalis.gov.tt or email [email protected]