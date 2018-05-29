T&T poets shortlisted for Forward Prizes ...the Oscars of poetry

Two T&T writers are in the running for major international literary awards, awarded by the Forward Prizes for Poetry in London.

Vahni Capildeo, a Trinidadian poet based in the UK, has been shortlisted for the 2018 Forward Prize for Best Collection with her latest book, Venus as a Bear.

Capildeo is a previous winner of a Forward Prize in 2016, and has now achieved the rare feat of being shortlisted again for the award just two years later.

She is joined by Shivanee Ramlochan, whose her debut book of poems—Everyone Knows I Am a Haunting—has been shortlisted for the 2018 Felix Dennis Prize for Best First Collection. This is the first time a Trinidadian writer living at home in T&T has been in contention for the award, described in the British press as the “poetry Oscars.”

Considered among the most prestigious international awards for poetry, the Forward Prizes have been awarded since 1992. In recent years, an unprecedented number of poets of Caribbean birth have been hortlisted or named winners.

Both Capildeo and Ramlochan launched their respective books at the NGC Bocas Lit Fest. Joining them on the Forward Prizes shortlists is another Bocas 2018 writer, the Iranian-American poet Kaveh Akbar.

“This is exciting news,” says Marina Salandy-Brown, Bocas festival director. “If we ever needed more proof that our literature is in excellent health and deserves celebrating, this is it. Many congratulations to Vahni and Shivanee, and also to Kaveh Akbar, all of whom delighted us at last month’s NGC Bocas Lit Fest.”

Capildeo’s Venus as a Bear, published by Carcanet Press, “explores the strange affinities humans have for creatures, objects, and places.” It includes poems inspired by Trinidad, St Lucia, and Puerto Rico, as well as Scotland, Ireland, and Iceland, and their imaginative terrain is equally broad-ranging.

The author of five previous books, Capildeo—who has lived mainly in the UK since 1991—is increasingly recognised as a major voice in world poetry.

Ramlochan’s book Everyone Knows I Am a Haunting, one of the most eagerly anticipated recent debuts by a Caribbean poet, was commended by the Forward Prize judges as “a work of witness.”

Said Ramlochan in a 2017 interview in Caribbean Beat magazine, “Clarity, honesty, and truth are things I’m almost obsessed with. I think that is because poems are probably the place where I tell the most truth for any given and sustained stretch of time. What are the things in the poem that would otherwise absolutely never be said? Whatever those are become mandatory.”

Ramlochan is a member of the team behind the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, the Anglophone Caribbean’s largest literary festival. She is also the book reviews editor for Caribbean Beat, deputy editor of The Caribbean Review of Books, and works as well with Paper Based Bookshop, T&T’s oldest independent bookseller.

“I first encountered Shivanee’s poems almost eight years ago, and they were arresting even then,” says Nicholas Laughlin, programme director of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest.

“When Everyone Knows I Am a Haunting was published last year, it felt both long overdue and exactly on time. I can’t think of a more momentous, more hair-raising debut by any other Caribbean poet. Her readers here at home already know Shivanee’s poems are earth-shaking, and I hope this recognition by the Forward Prize judges will bring her to the attention of more international readers. She is a dangerously thrilling writer.”

The winners of the 2018 Forward Prizes will be announced on September 18 at a ceremony in London, which both poets will attend.