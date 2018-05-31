Alta students write

In celebration of Alta’s 25th anniversary, Alta students around the country were asked to write about the impact the organisation has had on their lives. Since 1992, Alta has provided classes around the country for thousands of Trinidadians who struggle with reading and writing.

Alta students enrol in the programme at many different levels of literacy and leave when they have accomplished their literacy goals. While it is difficult to manage work and family life alongside Alta classes, students continue to persevere and in all cases see changes in their lives after attending Alta classes.

In the coming weeks, Alta will share their pieces through this column. This week, two students from Tranquility Government Secondary School venue share how Alta has impacted their lives.

Student name: Leotta Walters

“I am an Alta success story. I was born in Jamaica and came to Trinidad at age 17. I came to meet my mom who came to Trinidad when I was 11. Between that time, I had to take care of myself and got caught up with the wrong crowd. I gambled and had a lot of friends because I made big money. My mom got ill and my job did not allow me to take care of her properly so I had to hire assistance to take care of her, that’s when I met Debra.

Debra noticed my reading problem and encouraged me to sign up to Alta classes. I used to call everyone because I couldn’t read or write text messages. Now! I can read and write! Praise the Lord. My life has changed the things I used to do, the places I used to go it’s no more. I lost all the friends I had who were after my money. I’m part of the family and found new friends. They are a bunch of faithful, caring people I can call my family. They always make themselves available to help me.”

Student name: Angelie

“I came to Alta so that I can read and to be a better person. When I started Alta I was so afraid the teacher will not be good to me so I used to be shy to let them know my problem but they knew what to look for so they can help you to read.

I continue to come to my class every day. Then I expect my life will get some great help.

This has turned out so wonderful for me. It help me to go into my own business and it also makes me count my money and write up my books for myself every week so I will be able to check how much a money

I make. I can help my grandsons when we are going out. He will ask me the name of something when we are passing in the maxi taxi.

And it gives you a lot of knowledge. I will be to go on in life a lot better so when any one gives me a paper to read I will read it out loud for they all can hear me read to my best ability.”

