Scholarship named after exemplary deceased cop

After an outstanding career in the T&T Police Service, retired detective Inspector Lance Aaron Lashley died on September 23, 2016, but his impact on community and family life is remembered.

The Lashley family will like to continue the legacy of Lashley, who was committed to helping at-risk male youths from East Port-of-Spain improve their lives, and has established the Lance Aaron Lashley Memorial High School Scholarship, to be awarded to two students with academic potential, and financial need, who will be entering high school.

Lashley’s sister, US-domiciled Professor Lynette Lashley said: “Lance believed that educational opportunity, was key to steering at-risk males away from crime. The two students selected will each receive $2,500 to help with the purchase of uniforms, textbooks, and school supplies, as well as a laptop computer.

“We have selected Nelson Street Boys’ RC Elementary School for these awards. We will like you to attend the presentations at the National Library and Information System of Trinidad and Tobago (Nalis) on June 29, from 10 am to noon.”

Among some of Lashley’s strategies to reach at-risk male youth, was becoming an honorary member of City Sun Valley, an East Port-of-Spain community youth steelband situated in Nelson Street

This enabled him, first-hand, to meet, mentor, motivate, and counsel the players and supporters, to focus on staying in school to obtain an education, instead of turning to crime. He would often help some of them, financially, to purchase textbooks, and other school supplies.

Lashley was also a visble figure, especially at Panorama in the Queen’s Park Savannah, offering security services for reigning National Panorama champion bpTT Renegades.

When Project Reason was formed in Trinidad, in 2015, Lashley joined the organisation, and worked as a Violence Interrupter, to help thwart crime among at-risk youth in East Port-of-Spain. Project Reason used the Chicago Cure Violence Method which employs methods and strategies associated with disease control—detecting and interrupting conflict, identifying and changing social norms. He worked there, up to the time of his passing. Crime had been reduced in those areas by over 85 per cent. Unfortunately, the organisation is now defunct.

Lynette added: “Although Lance is no longer with us, we are determined to keep his legacy alive. We would appreciate it if Lance’s former colleagues in the police service, and even present police officers who never met or knew him would attend on June 29.”