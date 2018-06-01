Flamenco, capoeira, merengue at Latin Nights 2...

See live performances by flamenco dancers, capoeira artistes (Afro-Brazilian martial arts), merengue dancers and a lot more at Nalis’ second edition of Latin Nights from June 11 to 16 at the National Library of T&T (Nalis), located at Hart and Abercromby Streets, Port-of-Spain. All events are free to the public.

Dubbed Latin Nights 2, this series of events is a celebration of Latin culture, folklore, films, arts and cuisine. It is geared towards bridging cultural divides and promoting the use of Spanish as T&T’s second language.

Through their embassies in T&T, participating countries will include Brazil (the only Portuguese speaking country taking part), the Dominican Republic, Chile, Costa Rica, Cuba, Mexico, Peru and Spain.

The formal opening of Latin Nights 2 will be held on June 11 at 6:30 pm. Marlene Mc Donald, Minister of Public Administration and Communications; Dennis Moses, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs; Jose A. Serulle Romia, ambassador of the Dominican Republic and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps; and, Neil Parsanlal, Chairman of the Board of Nalis are expected to deliver remarks. The formal opening will be followed by performances by Los Alamos de San Flores

T&T’s contribution to the festival, a cocktail reception and the opening of an exhibition showcasing artefacts from all participating countries. The artefacts will be on display throughout the duration of the festival.

On June 12 at 6.30 pm, the embassy of the Dominican Republic will present merengue, a type of music and dance originating from that country which forms part of the island of Hispaniola. The award winning film Chicama will be screened at 9:30 am by the Embassy of Peru in the Audio Visual Room, National Library on June 13 and in the evening, Brazil will present Capoeira artistes.

On June 14 the embassy of Costa Rica and Cuba will present their countries’ offerings at 10 am and 6:30 pm respectively. Costa Rica’s presentation consists of workshops and the screening of films targeted to primary and secondary school students themed Our Essence Defines Us.

The Cuban classic film titled Clandestinos will be shown at the Audio Visual Room for persons of all ages. This film is a 1987 drama directed by Fernando Perez.

Chilean artist, Luis Vasquez La Roche will chat with members of the public at the News Media Room where his works will be on display on June 16 from 1 pm. The curtains will come down on Latin Nights 2 at 7 pm with performances by flamenco dancers. This show, put on by the Spanish embassy will be held at the Amphitheatre. Mexican ceramics, for which Mexico is popularly known, will be on display at that Rotunda of the library throughout Latin Nights 2.

By Act 18 on 1998, Nalis is mandated to provide library and information service, easily accessible to members of the public, in order to facilitate cultural, economic, educational, political and social development of the people of T&T. Latin Nights provides an avenue for Nalis to present information in a variety of formats towards fulfilling its mandate.

LATIN NIGHTS: THE HISTORICAL PERSPECTIVE

Latin Nights was first held in 2017. It was as a direct response to the increasing number of Latin Americans, particularly Venezuelans, living in T&T and visiting our libraries.

Latin Nights is a celebration of Latin culture, folklore, arts and cuisine. The event is intended to bridge cultural divides by providing an insight into the culture, literature, poetry and films of our Spanish community resident in T&T.

Last year, the embassies of Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Chile, Cuba and El Salavdor showcased their culture through films, poetry readings, folklore and performances by indigenous dancers.

Coming out of the relationship with Latin countries, Fernando Garcia-Casas, the Secretary of State of Spain for International Cooperation and for Latin America, during his visit in July 2017 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with T&T, handed over 88 Spanish language books to Nalis “to contribute to the advancement of the Spanish Language, learning and use.”

Other embassies donating collections since Latin Nights include Peru, Guatemala and Cuba. These and other collections will form part of the Spanish Language Corner at the Port-of-Spain Adult Library.

So excited were the embassies about their new found relationship that they sought collaboration with Nalis to establish a Spanish language conversation club titled Club de Español for persons who wish to practise their Spanish. From September to December the club met every Wednesday at the National Library for one hour from 5 pm. When the second cycle started in January, the sessions were extended to two hours weekly.

Sessions are conducted by ambassadors and other embassy officials. The establishment of the club is in keeping with government’s drive to encourage the use of Spanish as our country’s second language/first foreign language.

On April 23, the Spanish Embassy in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Secretariat for the Implementation of Spanish and Nalis partnered to celebrate World Book and Copyright Day and the International Day of the Spanish Language.

Nalis is a long standing member of the International Federation of Library Associations (IFLA). At IFLA, Latin America and the Caribbean countries are grouped together to work towards a global vision to increase the region’s impact and visibility on the world-wide stage. As a consequence, Nalis enthusiastically embraces collaboration with the Latin American countries with a view to forging enduring relationships with the Latin American embassies and the respective National Libraries.

In 2001, the Hispanic Women Club of T&T, started a Bilingual Story Hour at the Children’s Library, thereby providing a foundation for the children’s second language development.

In 2003, the club, with assistance from the Inter-American Development Bank, donated a collection of Spanish language books to the Children’s Library. These books are still used by the children for their enjoyment and enrichment.