Ministry brings Masala vibe to Woodford Square
Our nation celebrated the 173rd anniversary of the arrival of our East Indian ancestors to T&T on Wednesday, and the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts (MCDCA) paid tribute to the rich cultural legacy brought by these ancestors at its third installation of the [email protected] Concert series at Woodford Square.
Titled [email protected] Masala, the event’s headliners were 2018 joint Chutney Soca Monarch Neval Chatelal and Nishard M, with Rick and Vanessa of the Fusion Band and Andre Mangatal rounding off the cast.
The attendees enjoyed doing the now famed ‘masala’ dance as the artistes brought their performance from the bandstand to guests huddled around the trees of Woodford Square.
The MCDCA will dedicate the month of June to its Brown Bag Series featuring the National Performing Arts entities, and therefore, the next edition of [email protected] will be held in July.
