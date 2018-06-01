Pan Jazz at WeBeat St James Live 2018 comes off on Thursday

Jazz heads to St James on day two of WeBeat St James Live 2018, the cultural experience hosted by the St James Community Improvement Committee (CIC).

Pan Jazz Night, offering an impressive line-up of well-known entertainers, takes place at the St James Amphitheatre, Western Main Road, St James, on Thursday, June 7, starting at 8 pm.

Featured performers are the National Steel Symphony Orchestra (NSSO); Codrington Pan Family; Golden Hands Steel Orchestra and Moore’s Music. They will showcase from smooth jazz to classic jazz, to calypso and groovy jazz.

Also sharing the spotlight will be this year’s honoree Power Stars Steel Orchestra, formerly known as Blue Stars.

The band was established in 1957 as Blue Stars, but ten years later acquired sponsorship from the T&T Electricity Commission (T&TEC) and subsequently became known as T&TEC Power Stars. The relationship existed for 41 years.

Over the years, Power Stars formed alliances with many junior steelbands, inclusive of St Francois Girls’ College of Belmont and Mucurapo Senior Comprehensive School. In 2008 the band lost its sponsorship, but continues to strive to keep itself firmly fixed in the steelband firmament by engaging in activities to ensure its continued existence, in addition to becoming a source of upliftment to the St James/Cocorite community.

For yet another year, the committee is inviting patrons to walk with their favourite beverages on the occasion, as chasers, non-alcohol drinks, and ice will be on sale.

Tickets for the event are priced at $150 each, and will be available at the door.

WeBeat St James Live is designed to promote the community of St James and plays a role in promoting an opportunity for artistes to showcase their talent, while seeking to build a sustainable tourism product with domestic allure. (DMC)