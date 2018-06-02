Indo Comedy Festival tonight

When East Indians arrived in T&T as indentured labourers they brought with them many of their customs, foods, fashion and cultural expressions, which have through the years become integral elements of Trinbago life.

Randy Glasgow Productions (RGP) joins the rest of T&T to celebrate the initial arrival of East Indians to our shores and the sterling contributions they have made to our nation. Many of us will not go through one week without having a doubles, or five, and there must be some form of curry on the menu as well.

Another element of Indo-Trinbagonian culture we all have come to enjoy and appreciate is their brand of comedy.

They blend irony and drama with sharp-tongued acidic wit that sends audiences wild. The Indo-Trinbagonians have also developed chutney music into which they inject humour, singing about everything from love gone sour to the escapades of politicians.

In continued celebration of Indian Arrival Day and Indian Heritage Month, RGP is presenting the second annual Indo Comedy Festival opening tonight (June 2) at the South Haven Shopping Centre, Debe from 8.30 pm.

This show will bring together the nation’s top Indo-Trinbagonian stand-up comedians and humourists who will all deliver brand new material based on the present political landscape, local current affairs, the misadventures of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and other international happenings.

One of the new elements of this run of the Indo Comedy Festival will be the most popular chutney music artistes taking the stage as actors in the several skits to be presented.

You will see the king of comedy-driven chutney music Kenneth Supersad being more crazy than ever, while chutney queen Sally Sagram will portray a young executive who is fed-up of her boss, Jairam Singh an Indian expo owner, ogling at her.

There will also be comedic and musical performances by former National Chutney Soca Monarch Omardath Maraj, Darrion “Prince of Theatre” Narine portraying Shahrukh Khan, the Ramsingh Family, the Bacchanal Sisters, Cecilia Salazar, Penelope Spencer, Paul Beharry and several other comedic favourites.

And, an Indo Comedy Festival must include East Indian cuisine, so patrons can expect a nice selection of tasty dishes on sale along with the most in demand beverages.

Following tonight’s opening the festival goes to Rienzi Complex, Couva on June 9. For more information contact the festival hotline—774 5555.

Tickets are very reasonable, priced at $100 for general admission and $150 for open reserved, available at all NLCB Lotto Booths Nationwide; Anand Low Price Supermarkets; and, JTA Supermarket, Couva.