Raising funds for dance

Tonight and tomorrow, the Carib Dance Theatre Company will be having a fund-raising concert, entitled Carib Dance: Celebrating the 70th Anniversary of The Little Carib Theatre. The event aims to offset the costs of the company attending the 51st World Congress of Dance Research in Greece in July.

The Company’s Artistic Director and choreographer Andre Largen said the Carib Dance Company began in 2013 and was formerly known as the Little Carib Dance Theatre Company.

He said the Company previously put on a concert in 2016 celebrating the birthday of Beryl McBurnie, the founder of the Little Carib Theatre.

The company has also toured in London where they performed two shows at the Tabernacle, and taught workshops in folk dance and modern dance. They also taught classes in four types of folk dances.

In Greece, the Company will be presenting a paper at the World Congress of Dance Research, as well as performing two dance pieces which will be featured in this weekend’s show and teaching a series of workshops on folk dancing.

Largen said: “We are showing two different styles because we are using the music of Andre Tanker and Pamberi Steel Orchestra, so we’ll be using their music and we’ll be performing Sancoche, a mixture of folk dances. We leave on July 3.”

Prior to going to Greece, the Company, along with dancers from Tobago, will be part of a contingent who will represent T&T at the Bele Festival in Martinique from June 7 to 12.

Travel for this trip is being paid for by the French Government. While there, they will perform the Bele Reel and Jig, the Congo Bele and the Trinidad Bele, as well as participate in workshops.

The show comprises a variety of solos, duets and group pieces, with a total of nine dancers. Most of the dancers are alumni of the Caribbean School of Dance, with two dancers from UWI St Augustine, where Largen is an adjunct lecturer at the Department of Creative and Festival Arts.

Largen said while they had received some help from various institutions to pave their way to Greece, they are hoping to have full houses and be sold out on both nights of the show in order to make their quota.

T-shirts will also be on sale with the Carib Dance logo in green, black and red. Tickets are on sale during the holidays and from noon up to show time on both days.

Tickets cost $150 and showtime tonight is 7 pm and 6 pm tomorrow. For more information, call 625-0978 and 721-3809.