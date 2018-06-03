Keithos’ ink bottle runneth over

Well-known local cartoonist Keith “Keithos” Anderson AKA “Culture Man” has been drawing cartoons professionally for almost half a century.

Since his retirement from the Guardian in 2011 as a cartoonist, illustrator and columnist, the prolific caricaturist has been busy with several projects, one of which was the launch of his third exhibition Keithos Returns to Town at the National Library, Port-of-Spain, on April 3.

Anderson, 67, is still fast on the draw from his lips with his quips and humour, and also his pen and markers. When the Sunday Guardian sat down with the man of many talents at Nalis, Port-of-Spain, he drew one of his favourite comic book characters, Sad Sack and also this reporter.

Anderson said: “Since I retired it’s like I got a second burst of life. Right now, I’m drawing like a madman. Every day I’m drawing, writing poetry, and songs. I’m very busy. Right now

I’m working on ‘something’ on pan, but I want to keep it under wraps for now.

“I’m also working on an anthology of poems and assisting other people with their projects and want to start doing caricatures ‘live and direct’ of people on Frederick Street.

“Then there’s a book I have coming out called ‘The Journalist’s Survival Journey’ which traces my career with the Bomb to the Guardian.”

When asked about the perception that there were few young cartoonists entering the field, he said on the contrary there was a great future for young artists in illustration—he spoke about graphic artist and cartoonist Jason Hendrickson, the son of calypsonian All Rounder Anthony Hendrickson, who took part in his exhibitions at Nalis.

Anderson said youths did not have to pick up a gun, there was so much opportunities opening up for them and they just had to embrace them just like Tobagoborn animator Sekani Solomon who worked on the main end titles for the blockbuster Black Panther movie.

He said T&T’s stories, it’s rich local folklore, and steelpan can be told in different formats such as movies and animation.

Anderson cited Trinidadian author Michael Anthony’s novel Green Days By The River which was made into a movie, Crick Crack, Monkey by Merle Hodge, Sam Selvon’s The lonely Londoners, The Games Were Coming by Michael Anthony.

He said he hoped to rally and motivate youths as they had a great future not only in editorial cartoons but in animation, hence the reason for him holding workshops and motivational talks in schools such as Belmont Boys and South East Secondary School.

Anderson said he also did charity work and also wanted to go to the prisons and YTC and conduct workshops to motivate inmates.

The Camsel/Matt Lumen Media Awards 2009 winner for editorial cartooning said that God blessed him and he had to pass on the knowledge to other people such as Hendrickson, UWI students, and students doing their School Based Assessment (SBA).

Anderson also thanked the local artists who inspired him, Alfred Codallo, the forerunner to the legendary Dunstan Eugene Williams (DEW).

He said he had so many wonderful memories and experiences. One of them was visiting the Baltimore Comicon in 2011 where the legendary Stan Lee, American comic-book writer, editor, film executive producer, and publisher met with fans.

He was also proud to meet Korean-American comic strip and comic book writer and illustrator Frank Cho and other artists.

The avid Sad Sack comic book collector said anyone with copies under their bed or old cupboard, can contact him to either donate them or to sell.

Anderson said he was available for seminars and talks and can be contacted at 775-6068 or email: [email protected]