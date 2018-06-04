Reward for outstanding policing in Matelot

Ag Police Commissioner Stephen Williams said the interest of people for each other in communities ensures their community is safe.

Matelot police station recorded the largest percentage of deduction in crime among all local police stations, with less than 20 serious crimes being recorded in Matelot Village in 2017. Because villagers look out for each other and work with the police, Matelot has declared itself as the safest community in Trinidad.

“Definitely Matelot is the safest community in the land,” said Ag CoP Williams in his address at Sangre Grande Regional Corporation function honouring Eastern Division Police held at the Chamber’s Hall.

The top CoP said there is a big lesson on how people live with each other and how well they relate to protect their community.

He added that he cannot package Matelot and sell it to other communities and commanders of TTPS, but they must learn and share to make T&T a better place.

Williams said when Eastern Division got nine awards as well Best Leader commendation there were grumblings, but reminded that Snr Supt Garth Nelson took up the challenge which led to success.

Williams added that the Eastern Division is monitored on a weekly basis on its progress and getting awards and being the best leader does not happen by accident but with good leadership and that’s why the Eastern Division won its awards last year.

Councillor for Matelot and Chairman of Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Terry Rondon expressed elation over the announcement and pledged the support of the corporation and Municipal police in assisting TTPS in crime fighting.

Rondon related his experience growing up in Matelot where his mother would send him to distribute food to the police officers stationed at Matelot, which developed a relationship with the police, villagers, especially parents and children.

Rondon called upon parents to develop a harmonious relationship with the police in their communities for a better and safer T&T.

He also congratulated Nelson, the 2017 top leader of TTPS and his officers with a plaque for outstanding dedication and commitment to duties in making Eastern Division Region, a safe place.

Also attending the event and making positive comments were Dianne Lakhan, Chief Executive Officer SGRC; ACP Mc Donald Jacob, ACP Municipal Police; Brian Headley; Insp Erica Prito; and, Councillor Anil Juteram who gave the vote of thanks.

RALPH BANWARIE

