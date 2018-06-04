The Right Kind of Wrong to have gala premiere

It’s definitely an event not to be missed. Truly a red carpet spectacle with spectacular glitz, glamour and of course couture.

A-Listers like former Miss Universe Wendy Fitzwilliam, ace cricketer Dwayne Bravo, famed hairdresser Bally and international model and photographer Calvin French among several other prominent people will all be in attendance at the biggest event of the season—the premier of the The Right Kind of Wrong.

An estimated 400 guests are expected to turn up at the premier gala at Central Bank Auditorium, Port-of-Spain on June 14 which begins at 7.15 pm, with the actual theatrical show beginning at 8.30 pm.

It’s an amazing play directed and reproduced by veteran actor and prominent playwright Fareid Carvalho.

And in true Carvalho style, he promises everything over the top, from the hors d’oeuvres and premium drinks to the production itself.

Carvalho, who has dominated children’s theatre for the past 17 years, is returning to adult theatre with a bang with the recent establishment of Carvalho Theatre.

In speaking about play he describes it as a farce comprising six cast members.

“It’s more than comedy. All patrons will not only get a fantastic comical show with superb acting but with many tasty hors d’oeuvres, exquisite drinks and of course free giveaways,” Carvalho promises.

It’s based on a Rico Suave character who is dating three flight attendants from three different airlines all at the same time but each having no knowledge of the other.

There’s also an obnoxious housekeeper who knows of his charades.

Then there is also Robert from Biche, played by Carvalho.

Robert, who is clumsy and nerdy, comes to Trincity for the first time, and gets enthralled in this comical but precarious situation.

“I was motivated to do the play because of the specific timing of a farce. It’s really about doors opening and closing very quickly.....so as one girl goes in one girl comes out. It actually has the audience aghast for breath,” Carvalho explained.

But moreso, the play signifies a triumphant achievement in Carvalho’s career as it’s the first time he will be in the director’s chair.

“After 17 years of hiring directors I wanted to challenge myself even more. I believe my personality is a rolling stone that gathers no moss.

“I’m always trying to push my creative envelop and to me acting, modelling, King of Carnival competitor, producer, creative director....to add this directing element will be the closure of doing all aspects of theatre.

I’m also a creative director so creatively the costumes and the set of the play are amazing,” Carvalho explained.

The main stars of the show are all men, a feature which Carvalho describes as significant.

His character, Carvalho added, also gives sound business advice.

This aspect triggered many treasured memories for the famed actor whose grandfather Manuel Carvalho, an Portuguese immigrant, came to T&T decades ago.

Manuel, who passed last year at 83, started off as a humble tradesman who quickly turned into a shrewd businessman, establishing Carvalho’s ice cream, Carvalho’s chicken and chips and owning the everpopular and iconic Green Corner in Port-of-Spain.

Manuel’s traits of hard work and determination as well as sound family values have been passed on to his grandson

“My grandfather taught me that family is the most important thing and that you could only trust family as they will go the distance for you.

“He also told me to ‘be alive when you’re alive’,” Carvalho said

The production runs from June 14 to June 17 at the Central Bank Auditorium and will include a blockbuster cast with the likes of Cecilia Salazar and Dese Simon.

And with June 17 being Father’s Day, “two for one specials” are being offered.

Carvalho Theatre is also geared towards igniting public conversations inspired by comical and fabulous characters and also help citizens explore where T&T is heading as a nation.

“There are also serious messages like who we are and where we came from,” Carvalho noted.

But he’s also using adult theatre to develop young upcoming actors by offering job opportunities and create platforms for rising starts to network and engage seasoned members of the theatre fraternity.