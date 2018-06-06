Two new plays premiere tonight14

Playwrights Workshop Trinbago’s (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series, featured the first Wednesday of every month, presents the reading of two new plays for the June 2018 instalment; The Pursuit of Happiness written by Stephan Dwarika and Cries of the Mind written by Treldon Layne. The reading takes place this evening, at the Trinidad Theatre Workshop, Newbold Street, St Clair, starting at 7 pm.

The Pursuit of Happiness follows the love relationships of four friends —Vanessa, Shelly, Ria and Sasha. In these relationships, some of the couples fight for love on their journey of life, whilst others have the “perfect relationship”.

Stephan Dwarika is a literature teacher with a passion for writing and has tried his hand at writing books, short stories, poems, stage and screenplays, songs and musicals. Sandy Untold and Katrina are two musicals he has written, which are currently being produced by Chandelier Productions. Additionally, he is expanding his writing through collaborating with local singer, Zachary de Lima.

Cries of the Mind attempts to enlighten Trinbagonians to the importance of understanding mental health. Playwright Treldon Layne says of the play that the characters in it are not unlike us...facing internal struggles, mental illness and discovering ways to cope and prevail. Layne has written two books of poetry entitled They Stole It, I Must Replace It and Rise Up and Bolt Forward.

This poet, songwriter and motivational speaker, was featured in the Bocas Lit Fest 2015 as an emerging writer, and is also the founder of Treldon Layne Foundation and Treldon’s Greetings, a unique greeting line that was created with the intention to inspire and motivate individuals.

The PWT, in partnership with the Trinidad Theatre Workshop and The T&T Performing Arts Network, is inviting actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the general public to the reading to provide the playwrights with feedback, to further develop their scripts.

Admission is free for tonight’s event but space is limited.