Child cancer patients perform to cheers

The Just Because Foundation (JBF) hosted a fund-raising concert last Saturday at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port-of-Spain.

The evening’s performances included song, dance and skits by young cancer patients, cancer survivors and the relatives of children with cancer.

The nurses of the JBF Ward at the Wendy Fitzwilliam Paediatric Hospital also kept the crowd entertained with a funny skit titled, Fun E News. JBF co-founder Chevaughn Joseph performed a very moving interpretive dance piece with her troupe to bring the show to an end.

JBF is a non-profit, paediatric cancer support organisation which was founded by Noel and Chevaughn Joseph in 2007. The Josephs started the foundation after the loss of their five-year-old son Jabez to a rare form of childhood cancer.

The organisation provides free temporary accommodation for families who travel from remote locations throughout T&T and other Caribbean countries with their child for cancer treatment in Trinidad. They also provide free transport to and from these facilities.