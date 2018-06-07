Three-time Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) men’s champions, T&T, put up a spirited display but in the end fell to Puerto Rico, 15-25, 14-25, 25-27, in their opening match of...
You are here
Child cancer patients perform to cheers
The Just Because Foundation (JBF) hosted a fund-raising concert last Saturday at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port-of-Spain.
The evening’s performances included song, dance and skits by young cancer patients, cancer survivors and the relatives of children with cancer.
The nurses of the JBF Ward at the Wendy Fitzwilliam Paediatric Hospital also kept the crowd entertained with a funny skit titled, Fun E News. JBF co-founder Chevaughn Joseph performed a very moving interpretive dance piece with her troupe to bring the show to an end.
JBF is a non-profit, paediatric cancer support organisation which was founded by Noel and Chevaughn Joseph in 2007. The Josephs started the foundation after the loss of their five-year-old son Jabez to a rare form of childhood cancer.
The organisation provides free temporary accommodation for families who travel from remote locations throughout T&T and other Caribbean countries with their child for cancer treatment in Trinidad. They also provide free transport to and from these facilities.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online